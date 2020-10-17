A British supermarket launched a chicken nugget into space

(CNN) Astronauts, chimpanzees and now a chicken nugget.

Scientists have launched plenty of people and things into space, but a British supermarket is the first to send up a piece of breaded protein.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Iceland Foods Ltd., commonly known as Iceland, sent a chicken nugget into the cosmos.

The grocery store chain hired Sent Into Space to launch the chicken nugget into space. According to its website, Sent Into Space is the "world's leading space marketing company, specialising in space-themed marketing campaigns and publicity stunts."

