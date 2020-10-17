A boiling summer is now a scorching fall in the West

(CNN) Scorching. Blistering. Burning. There are only so many ways to describe how hot it's been in the West this year.

The desert Southwest is a hot place to live, but imagine spending over half of the year with high temperatures of at least 100 degrees. Parts of California and Arizona did just that this year.

Long stretches of heat don't just adversely impact humans and animals, but also contribute to the ongoing drought and wildfires in the western US.

A series of high-pressure systems in unfavorable locations have not only allowed for temperatures to soar over the past few months, but have effectively blocked any large, rainmaking storms from moving through the area.

"High pressure directly overhead, or to the south of Arizona contributed to our lack of rainfall and hot temperatures," said Emily Carpenter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's office in Tucson, Arizona.

