Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kidnap Wichita mayor over Covid-19 mask mandate

(CNN) The mayor of Wichita, Kansas, says a man who he says threatened to kidnap him was upset over the city's COVID-19 mask ordinance.

Meredith Dowty, 59, is facing a criminal threat charge after officials were "alerted to threatening statements directed toward city of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple," according to a news release from Wichita police.

According to Sedgwick County Detention Center records , Dowty was booked at 6:05 p.m. Friday with no bail amount set. CNN has been unable to determine whether he has an attorney.

Whipple told CNN he gets threats periodically, but the details of "this one seemed different."

He said a detective called him and read the text messages that were "sent to someone else who knew this person, but also knew me." The Wichita Eagle reported that the texts were originally sent to another city official.

