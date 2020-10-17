University of Florida head football coach tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement he posted on Twitter on Saturday.

"I'm continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials," Mullen tweeted. "I am proud of how our players, staff, and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe."

Mullen's positive test comes after Florida was forced to postpone their game against Louisiana State University initially scheduled for Saturday and tentatively rescheduled to December 12. The Southeastern Conference also announced Friday that Florida's October 24 game against the University of Missouri would be postponed until October 31, among other schedule changes within the conference.

Earlier in the week, Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said 21 total football players tested positive for Covid-19, including 18 scholarship players and three walk-ons.

"When you add in those who are quarantined through contact tracing as a result of those positives in addition to a handful of players on the non-Covid injury list, it gives the Gators less than 50 scholarship players available currently," Stricklin said.