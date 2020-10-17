A Michigan teacher was giving a virtual lesson when she heard a student's grandma slur her words. What she did next saved a life

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A first-grade teacher at a Michigan elementary school is being hailed as a hero after alerting the school principal that her online student's grandmother was having a stroke.

Julia Koch was teaching her virtual learning class at Edgewood Elementary School on September 22 when she received a call from a grandparent who was having technical difficulties.

When Koch spoke to Cynthia Phillips, who was having trouble charging her granddaughter's school tablet, the teacher noticed something was off in the grandmother's voice.

"It was clear there was something very wrong. Her words were so jumbled, and I couldn't understand what she was trying to say," Koch told CNN. "She didn't sound like herself."

Worried that Phillips might be in danger, Koch immediately called Charlie Lovelady, the principal of the school in Muskegon Heights, who then got a staff member to call 911 while he spoke to Phillips on the phone.

Read More