The original puppets from 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' are going up for auction

(CNN) The stop-motion cuteness of one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever can be yours in time for the holidays.

The original Rudolph and Santa puppets from the classic 1964 film "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" are going up for auction, Hollywood memorabilia dealer Profiles in History announced this week.

But Rudolph, Santa, the sleigh and the misfit toys will cost a pretty penny. The rare and iconic figures in American pop culture will be sold together for an estimated $150,000 to $250,000 on November 13 in Los Angeles.

"Finally, after all of these years, (the owner) has decided to pass ownership of these enormously famous characters to a new owner," said Profiles in History President and CEO Joe Maddalena. "It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we make this special offering as we usher in the 2020 Holiday Season."

Crafted by Japanese puppet maker Ichiro Komuro, the puppets are made of wood, wire, cloth, leather and yak hair and stand less than 1 foot tall. They were filmed in stop motion "Animagic" at Tadahito Mochinaga's MOM Productions in Tokyo, according to the auction house's press release

Read More