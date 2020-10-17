Her mom went missing in Zion National Park. She needs experienced hikers to help bring her home

(CNN) Kailey Chambers and her mother Holly Courtier traversed "The Narrows," a spectacular sliver of a canyon in Zion National Park, a month ago.

Chambers told CNN it was partly a mother-daughter trip to celebrate her 19th birthday. She trekked from the San Diego area, her mom from the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, to experience Zion in southwest Utah.

Chambers said her very spiritual 38-year-old mother had become so overwhelmed by the gorge's beauty that she declared, "I've never been this close to God."

Now Chambers is praying for the safe return of her mother, who has not been seen or heard from since October 6, when she embarked on a solo trip to Zion.

"It's getting critical -- we just don't know how much food she brought, how much it will last," Chambers said.

Read More