Little Free Library is diversifying its book-sharing boxes with more titles about people of color

(CNN) In neighborhoods around the world stand thousands of Little Free Library boxes, where anyone can take a book and leave one behind for someone else to read and treasure.

Now the nonprofit organization has launched "Read in Color," an initiative to ensure its mini libraries include diverse authors, stories and characters.

"After the murder of George Floyd, we started looking at ways we could contribute to change and we saw our stewards around the country feeling the same way and sharing diverse books in their Little Free Libraries," spokeswoman Margret Aldrich told CNN. "We really believe everybody should be able to see themselves in the pages of a book and we know that we can all learn a lot from reading books about other perspectives."

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May. His death sparked nationwide protests and a racial reckoning

The initiative was launched in Minnesota's Twin Cities on Wednesday -- Floyd's birthday -- with the addition of 5,000 books that celebrate diverse identities -- including Black, Muslim, Native American and LGBTQ voices.

