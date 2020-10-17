US government to execute first woman since 1953

(CNN) The federal government, continuing its string of executions this year, has set the dates for two more, including the first woman in more than six decades.

Lisa Montgomery in December 2004

Lisa Montgomery is expected to receive lethal injection on December 8, the Justice Department says. In 2004, she was convicted of strangling a Missouri woman who was eight-months pregnant, then cut out and kidnapped the baby.

The last woman executed by the US government was Bonnie Brown Heady on Dec. 18, 1953, according to US Bureau of Prisons records, for kidnapping and murder.

Also in 1953, Ethel Rosenberg was famously executed for espionage, along with her husband, Julius.