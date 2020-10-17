Explosion injures 3 in Harrisonburg, Virginia

(CNN) At least three people were hurt in an explosion Saturday morning near downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, a city spokesman says.

Officials received a call about a blast and fire at a two-story commercial building, Director of Communications Michael Parks said.

Parks told CNN that officials are working to contain a three-alarm fire that spread to at least two other commercial buildings.

An aerial view after the blast shows fire crews at work.

Josh Edmonds shot this video from a half-mile away.

Harrisonburg VA fire and explosion appear to be contained now. Ugly scene, explosion heard and felt miles away pic.twitter.com/vs3r6BxHaH — Josh Edmonds (@joshdedmonds) October 17, 2020

"The entire building shook and some of my coworkers were jolted in their cars when the explosion happened," Edmonds told CNN over Twitter.

