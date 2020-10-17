Explosion injures 3 in Harrisonburg, Virginia

(CNN) At least three people were hurt in an explosion Saturday morning near downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, a city spokesman says.

Officials received a call about a blast and fire at a two-story commercial building, Director of Communications Michael Parks said.

Parks told CNN that officials are working to contain a three-alarm fire that spread to at least two other commercial buildings.

Jesse Green posted a video clip on Twitter.

"I live about two miles away and it rattled my windows," he told CNN. "I was able to get close and get this video."

