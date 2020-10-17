Colorado residents asked to make evacuation plans as the Calwood Fire breaks out

(CNN) Colorado officials are asking residents in Jamestown to make evacuation plans as firefighters continue battling the newly sparked Calwood Fire.

The fire began around noon Saturday north of Jamestown, according to Gabi Boerkircher, spokesperson for Boulder Officer of Emergency Management. Close to 900 homes are in the evacuation area, a tweet from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said Saturday night.

Jamestown is in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, about 14 miles northwest of Boulder and about 43 miles northwest of Denver.

The fire is being pushed southeast by winds, Boerkircher said.

"We're asking people pretty much anywhere in that vicinity to be sure they're making an evacuation plan," Boerkircher said, adding that a local disaster declaration was signed around 1:30 p.m. local time in response to the fire.

