California's record-breaking wildfires consume nearly 1 million acres in a month

(CNN) California's record-breaking wildfires have consumed about 1 million acres in just the past month, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The worst wildfire season in state history has been one of shocking superlatives.

CalFire reported Saturday that more than 4.1 million acres have burned across the state in 2020 -- nearly 1 million of those since mid September, when California had seen more than 3.3 million acres scorched by fire.

The expansive August Complex in the northern part of the state, alone, has had more than a million acres burned. Earlier this month, it became California's first "gigafire" -- a term for a blaze that burns at least a million acres of land -- in modern history.

Statewide, an small army of 8,000 firefighters remain on the front lines of 20 wildfires, CalFire reported Saturday. A dozen of them are still major incidents.

