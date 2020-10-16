This was adapted from the October 15 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) There's one kind of unmasking even Donald Trump doesn't love.

The President is furious that a probe of what he claims is the worst political crime in history has come up empty. In an investigation endlessly hyped by conservative US media , the Justice Department had sought to find whether Obama aides improperly tried to identify US citizens during wiretaps of foreigners (a process known as "unmasking") around the 2016 election. But the inquiry has now fizzled out, and its chief investigator will not even issue a public report, The Washington Post reported

Leveraging the power of the federal government for his political gain, Trump wanted a big scandal to tout before Election Day -- and to drag in Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Barack Obama's vice president. "Personally, I think it's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. It's a disgrace," Trump told Newsmax when asked about the hot air whooshing out of the unmasking balloon. "I think it's too bad. I think it's too bad. They're guilty as hell."

But national security officials can legitimately request that a name mentioned in top-secret documents be unredacted -- in fact, Trump's team has been an enthusiastic intelligence unmasker itself. And what Trump's cheerleaders never seem to mention is that this particular case stems from conversations between top Trump aide Michael Flynn and Russia's ambassador -- at a time when Moscow was accused of interfering in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Flynn later lied about the chats to the FBI.

That's not the only conspiracy theory that's failing to deliver. Despite Trump's and Fox News' claims that the Russia investigation had dirty origins, the prosecutor involved in that probe has signaled there will be no report before Election Day, and major indictments look unlikely. It seems even William Barr draws the line somewhere — a fact that has Trump publicly wondering whether to keep his obedient attorney general in a potential second term.

