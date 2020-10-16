18 members of Yale's men's ice hockey team test positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Eighteen members of Yale University's men's hockey team have been instructed to isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Collectively, the cluster raised the school's Covid-19 alert status from green, which notes "lower risk" to yellow, which signals "low to moderate risk of viral transmission."

On Tuesday, the university community was notified that six members of a varsity athletic team had tested positive for the virus. Over the past two days 12 additional positive cases have been detected, the Ivy League school confirmed to CNN.

"All other members of the men's ice hockey team who are in the New Haven area, as well as the Athletics staff who have worked directly with them, have been instructed to quarantine and to participate in the university testing program, whether or not they have been identified as close contacts of infected team members," Stephanie Spangler, Vice Provost for Health Affairs and Academic Integrity, said in a letter to the Yale community Thursday evening.

Spangler told students "rigorous" contact tracing efforts are underway to identify other individuals who may have been in close contact with the athletes, and said all varsity athletic teams and intramural programs would stop in-person activities for a week.

