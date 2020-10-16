NYU students sue to reverse coronavirus discipline

(CNN) Three New York University students are suing the school following the university's decision to suspend them from classes for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions.

Marc Santonocito, Ashley Storino and Elnaz Pourasgari each filed individual suits against NYU late last month over NYU's August decision to suspend the three for the fall semester, citing their participation in "a large gathering at an off-campus location without proper use of masks and social distancing."

All three lawsuits allege the university's decision was "fundamentally unfair, arbitrary and capricious, and constitutes an abuse of discretion."

The suits were filed separately, but the three are represented by the same law firm, and court documents show that the university accused them of violations at the same off-campus parties, using photos posted to social media.

