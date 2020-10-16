A tiny boat was discovered on a remote beach 27 years after it was launched by teachers

(CNN) A mystery from Lake Superior has been solved, after a tiny boat ended up on the remote shores of one of the Great Lakes.

The red, white and blue vessel was found at a remote area on Apostle Islands National Seashore in Wisconsin with a very intentional message on the bottom.

"I am traveling to the ocean. Please put me back in the water. Will you send information on your whereabouts to: Lakewood School Room 116 & 118 5207 N. Tischer Duluth, MN (scribbled out zip code) 53304," the message reads.

There was no date, and no one knew where it came from until the school did a little digging.

The inscription on the bottom of the tiny boat had no date, only instructions.

It turns out two teachers, Brenda Schell and Bonnie Fritch, did a lesson on the book "Paddle-to-the-Sea" in 1993 and 1994 and two wooden boats were part of the lesson.

