An endangered lemur that went missing from a California zoo turned up at a church playground

After a dramatic day in the San Francisco urban jungle, a ring-tailed lemur has been returned to the zoo from where he went missing earlier this week. And the zoo has a sprightly 5-year-old boy to thank for his safe recovery.

Maki, who wears a perpetually alarmed expression on his petite face, is considered a senior lemur. Zoo staff worried his health would be compromised during his abudction.

James Trinh, a young student at Hope Lutheran Church Day School, spotted the lemur when his mother came to pick him up from school, his parents told the affiliate.

"'Call the zookeeper!'" the 5-year-old animal lover remembered saying.

Sarah Riggs, a kindergarten teacher there, told KABC the lemur "was hopping around the play structure" before hiding in a plastic playhouse as his rescue neared.

Police haven't made any arrests in connection with Maki's abduction, and the zoo burglary investigation remains open.

Ring-tailed lemurs, with their signature black-and-white striped tails and black-rimmed eyes, are endangered in their native Madagascar. With an average life expectancy of 16 years , Maki's considered a senior lemur, and he's widely beloved by the keepers at staff at the San Francisco Zoo.

Before his recovery, the zoo had offered a $2,100 reward for Maki's safe return -- $100 for every year of his lemur life.

CNN has reached out to the zoo and to Hope Lutheran Church Day School for comment on Maki's return and is waiting to hear back. According to KABC, Maki is in the care of veterinarians.