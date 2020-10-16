Black man serving life sentence for stealing hedge clippers granted parole in Louisiana

(CNN) A parole board in Louisiana granted parole for a Black man Thursday after the state Supreme Court initially denied the man's appeal.

Fair Wayne Bryant, 63, was sentenced in 1997 to life in prison for stealing hedge clippers, court records show. He was convicted of one count of attempted simple burglary. In August, five of the six state Supreme Court justices upheld the Bryant's life sentence and denied his appeal.

"While nothing can make up for the years Mr. Bryant lost to this extreme and unjust sentence, today's decision by the parole board is a long-overdue victory for Mr. Bryant, his family, and the cause of equal justice for all," said Alanah Odoms, ACLU of Louisiana executive director.

CNN has reached out to Bryant's attorney, Peggy Sullivan, for comment.

Bryant's sentence was sanctioned under the habitual offender law , meaning that Bryant's previous criminal history supports the sentence.

