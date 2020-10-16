A Chick-fil-A employee saved a boy from choking in the drive-thru line

(CNN) A Chick-fil-A employee in Georgia saved a child from a life-threatening situation in the drive-thru line, shortly after the lunch rush on Monday.

Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie rescued a choking child at a Chick-fil-A in Columbus, after he heard some alarming cries coming from a vehicle in the drive-thru line, the restaurant said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Kokenzie, an Eagle Scout and CPR certified, followed the panicked calls and observed what seemed to be a father and another customer attempting to free a child in the backseat of a vehicle, according to the statement. The seat belt appeared to be wrapped around the child's windpipe, said the restaurant.

A coworker handed Kokenzie a pair of scissors through the drive-thru window and he walked to the rear of the vehicle, cutting the seat belt in seconds to free the child, according to the restaurant.

"This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers," said Alex Vann, the restaurant's owner and operator. "We are glad everyone is all right."

Read More