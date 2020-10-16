These families cherished multi-generational living. But Covid-19 has wrecked it

London (CNN) Britain's health minister issued a stark warning to the country's young people in early September: "Don't kill your gran by catching coronavirus and then passing it on."

"You can pass it on before you've had any symptoms at all," Matt Hancock cautioned, in an interview with the BBC.

This advice made sense for those with elderly relatives living in separate households -- Covid-19 has killed a disproportionate number of those aged over 80 in England and Wales, according to the UK's Office of National Statistics.

For all of these families, regardless of race, isolation is a luxury that is hard to come by.

Riznawaz Akbar lives in Manchester, with his wife, his 85-year-old mother and three of his daughters -- Salma, Asma and Farah -- who are aged 30, 28 and 17 respectively. The local politician has two more adult children: a son living in London and another daughter in Newcastle.

Akbar told CNN that communities such as his own South Asian one often lived within multi-generational households for a range of reasons -- including faith, culture and affordability.

"Certainly those from the Muslim faith and in South Asian [groups], there is this belief that you've got a duty to look after your older parents," he said.

"Most of the taking care of older relatives is done by family -- it's beneficial to society but sadly during the Covid-19 crisis, that has become a negative," because of how the virus spreads among people living in multi-generational households, he said.

Akbar said his own family has been forced to implement stringent routines to cope with the pandemic. His eldest daughter, Salma, is an optometrist.

"She sees patients all day long. She comes home and has to be careful around my mum," Akbar said, explaining that Salma tries to minimize the risk of contamination by changing her clothes immediately on returning home.

"I do know people who have had to isolate -- who have booked themselves into hotels," he said, but that is difficult too, "because it's so expensive to rent ... I'll be honest -- it's not been easy."

Rabnawaz and Zaida Akbar stand alongside Asma at her university graduation in Manchester, England in December 2016.

The fear of transmitting the virus to their loved ones has driven some younger people to leave their family homes.

Afua Amoah Arko, a 25-year-old Black British doctor, temporarily moved out of her parents' home in south London earlier this year to avoid the possibility she might bring the virus home.

"I stayed in a hotel for three months and an Airbnb for one month," she told CNN, adding that while her employer covered her accommodation expenses, the cost of food, mostly takeaways, wasn't subsidized.

Amoah Arko described her experience as "odd and isolating," but said she is once again planning to leave the family home due to fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.

"Three of my friends who are also doctors were in a similar position and also had to stay in hotels during the height of the spring peak," she said. "There were a few others ... who decided to stay at home, but [tried] to distance ... from their parents."

Saima Afzal, a 49-year-old British Asian woman living in Blackburn, said her son and granddaughter have lived away from the family home for three weeks because of concerns about her health.

Her son Aemon, 25, slept in leased office space in order to socially distance from his mother, who was shielding for medical reasons. Afzal said Aemon "was really terrified about bringing the virus back home ... so he slept in his office for three weeks."

Afzal said that even though she has other relatives who live nearby, she struggled with loneliness.

"Families are families, and if you take family away you will lose your mind -- I know that from the three weeks I was on my own," she said. "I had work, I was very busy and working and even with all that, I struggled."

Afzal said that now her son has moved back in, she is partly responsible for the childcare of her 4-year-old granddaughter, Elia Rose.

Saima Afzal, right, said her son Aeman and granddaughter Eila-Rose have lived away from the family home in Blackburn for three weeks because of concerns about her health.

"It works out, between the two of us we maintain the household income," she said, adding that she also relied on the help of the wider family as she does not qualify for government support.

"I'm the eldest of 11 brothers and sisters and many still live locally," she said. "So when [my siblings] realized I needed some financial help, the family really pulled together."

Ethnic minorities in Britain have a higher coronavirus death rate than their White peers, according to the UK government . People of Bangladeshi ethnicity have around twice the risk of dying from the virus than their White British counterparts, while those of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Black Caribbean and other Black ethnicities have between a 10 and 50% higher risk of death.

A complex web of factors has been blamed for this disparity.

One is that BAME people are more likely to work in high-exposure frontline occupations, including healthcare, security, and public transport. High percentages of pre-existing health conditions in BAME communities are also a factor, as is the risk of transmission in multi-generational households.

According to the Runnymede Trust, a think tank which focuses on racial inequality, people of Bangladeshi heritage were most likely to live in households with more