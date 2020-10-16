Mandy Patinkin: How I became political -- and why you should too

Mandy Patinkin is an actor, singer and humanitician (a word he is aware he has made up). He is working with Swing Left, Vote Forward, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and others to get out the vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Follow Patinkin on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) I wasn't always the liberal snowflake Hollywood elitist pinko commie socialist Democrat some of my Twitter commenters tell me I am.

When we were first dating, my wife, Kathryn, asked me what political party my parents belonged to. I paused. "The sisterhood and men's club?" I replied, referring to the groups at their synagogue. I don't recall them ever voting, though it's certainly possible they did: a rote practice, absent strong conviction.

They were the children of immigrants, who had fled their homelands seeking better opportunity for their family. The United States was to them what it has strived to be for millions of people since its founding: a safe haven for people fleeing violence, tyranny and persecution, a place where one could find belonging regardless of creed, color or profession. To them, being here was blessing enough.

So, I considered myself apolitical. I didn't see it as particularly relevant or important to engage with the mess of politics. Until I fell in love.

My wife has been my north star in so many ways. She is always right, with very few exceptions -- mostly relating to the inner workings of our appliances (and even there she's rapidly gaining knowledge and is on track to outpace me by 2022).