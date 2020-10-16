Jeff Yang is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a featured writer for Quartz and other publications, and the co-host of the podcast "They Call Us Bruce." He co-wrote Jackie Chan's best-selling autobiography, "I Am Jackie Chan," and is the editor of three graphic novels: "Secret Identities," "Shattered" and the forthcoming "New Frontiers." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) In the latest of what seems like a steady stream of television and film reunions in the time of Covid, the well-preserved cast of the beloved political drama "The West Wing" came together Thursday for a staged reading of one of the show creator Aaron Sorkin's favorite episodes: "Hartsfield's Landing," the 14th episode of the show's third season (of seven, for those who may have watched occasionally but failed to stick it out to the bitter end) which originally aired in 2002.

The episode depicts foreboding tension between the US and China, set against the backdrop of White House senior staff tensely awaiting the voting tallies of a tiny New Hampshire town whose dozens of residents vote at 12:01 a.m., well before the rest of the state ( modeled on real hamlets in the state like Dixville Notch).

The performers weren't doing it just for kicks, though they did seem to get a kick out of re-embodying the roles they'd made iconic, displaying an easy camaraderie and a deftly familiar mastery of the dialogue quirks and character eccentricities we've since come to call "Sorkinesque." No, they'd reunited with the purpose of supporting When We All Vote, the nonpartisan organization founded by Michelle Obama, with the purpose of encouraging electoral participation particularly among groups with significant undervotes, such as youth and communities of color.

It's a tremendously worthy cause. The event -- streamed on HBO Max (HBO is a sister company of CNN under the ownership of WarnerMedia) -- was a generous donation of time and the precious commodity of celebrity. And for those who were young, scrappy and hungry back when "The West Wing" was at peak relevance, it was likely a blissful injection of high-minded liberal nostalgia directly into the femoral artery.

Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney in 'A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.'

But if it was tacitly intended as a motivational reminder of better days, days when we had Presidents Who Acted Like Presidents, I can't be the only one for whom the performance had the opposite effect. Because by making a direct appeal to fans of an earlier (and fictional) presidential era, the actors and creators pulled an anodyne scrim across what's happening in today's White House.

