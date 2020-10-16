A key to happiness for dads? Being present with newborns

(CNN) Fatherhood has brought unexpected changes to the life of Jimmy Cate.

Sure, the resident of West Des Moines, Iowa, knew that as a new dad he would sleep less. And, yes, he kind of figured there would be a lot of swaddling, diaper-changing and burping he'd have to learn. But since his son, Beric, was born August 24, the 35-year-old insurance agency manager has noticed a more fundamental transformation: He's happier.

"The more I interact with him, the more helpful I can be when I need to be and the more gratifying it all feels," Cate said. "It has helped me extend that feeling from the hospital of amazement and awe. It feels great to be his dad."

While Cate certainly is not the only new father to experience this euphoria, recent research has suggested these good vibes in early fatherhood could lead to fewer incidents of depression down the road.

One study, published earlier this month in the open-access journal Frontiers in Psychiatry , made the case that perhaps fathers need paid parental leave as much as mothers do — a departure from what has been standard operating procedure in the working world.

