Cows prefer to co-moo-nicate in person, research suggests

(CNN) Cows don't make video calls but if they did, chances are they'd hate them just as much as most of us do.

The farm animals prefer face-to-face chat, new research from Austria suggests. Cows are more relaxed after being spoken to directly by a live human rather than when listening to a recorded voice via a loudspeaker, researchers found.

"Our study suggests that live talking is more relaxing for our animals than a recording of a human voice," said Annika Lange, a doctoral student at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna and author of the study, in a press statement.

"Interactions may be less positive when they become artificial."