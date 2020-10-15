Rock star Tommy Lee says he'll leave the country if Trump is reelected

(CNN) Drummer and frequent Donald Trump critic Tommy Lee has sworn he'll move to Europe if the President is reelected.

In an excerpt from his interview with The Big Issue magazine , the Mötley Crüe drummer vowed to relocate to Greece, where he was born, if Trump wins the 2020 election.

"Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I'm coming over to visit the UK," he told the UK publication. "I'm out of here. I'll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands."

The President, Lee told The Big Issue, has weakened the United States' reputation as a global superpower.