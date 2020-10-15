A man was arrested after breaking and entering into Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's house

(CNN) A 59-year-old man is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor at the house of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, court documents show.

Lane Forman pulled into the Republican governor's driveway on October 7 and entered through an unlocked exterior door and left "a yellow manila envelope on the interior floor of the residence," according to a police affidavit. At the time, the First Lady and daughter were at home, the affidavit said.

The envelope, addressed to Baker, contained a letter written to the governor along with other documents.

Forman was approached by an officer and asked why he was at Baker's residence. Forman told the officer, "Don't F**k with me. Charlie told me to drop this off," and then left the driveway, according to the affidavit.

Forman was arrested on October 9, according to an arrest report.

