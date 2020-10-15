Los Angeles County Sheriff should resign over transparency issues, watchdog group says

(CNN) An oversight commission in California is calling for Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to "immediately resign" from his role.

Members of the Civilian Oversight Commission for the sheriff's department on Thursday unanimously approved an "expression no confidence" resolution in Villanueva's ability to lead the law enforcement agency.

The group has repeatedly condemned Villanueva's leadership, arguing he has refused to cooperate with several of their directives to improve community trust and transparency.

"The resolution highlights that L.A. County residents deserve a Sheriff's Department that is cooperative, respectful, transparent, accountable, trustworthy, and amenable to change," Brian K. Williams, executive director of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission , said in a statement.

Villanueva, who was elected as sheriff in 2018, is expected to continue on his role, a spokesperson for Villanueva told CNN on Thursday.

