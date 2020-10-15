Two people were charged with murder after forcing a girl to jump on a trampoline as punishment, police say

(CNN) Two people in Texas have been charged with capital murder after forcing an 8-year-old girl to jump on a trampoline under extreme heat as punishment, police said.

The girl died of dehydration on August 29, Odessa Police said in a news release

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were charged and arrested on Monday and booked into the Ector County Detention Center, according to police. Their bonds have been set at $500,000 each, jail records show

It is unclear whether the Schwarzes have an attorney at this time. CNN was unable to immediately reach the detention center for comment.

In the news release police did not say what the Schwarzes' relationship is to each other or to the girl. Family members said they were the girl's guardians, CNN affiliate KOSA reported.

Read More