Former public radio host Garrison Keillor writes Roe v. Wade is not worth fighting for

(CNN) Garrison Keillor, the longtime public radio regular who's been accused of inappropriate behavior toward women at his former workplace, has attempted to clarify comments he made about abortion and Roe v. Wade during Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings.

In a since-deleted Facebook post from Tuesday, captured and shared by Minneapolis outlet City Pages , the creator of "A Prairie Home Companion" wrote that he didn't think "Roe v. Wade is worth fighting for anymore."

"It's an issue that's torn the country asunder and to what good?" Keillor wrote. "We can accept a system of states' rights ... let's give the cultural war a rest and focus on the economy, tax policy and environment."

