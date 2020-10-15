A series of explosions injures 13 people on a boat in Florida

(CNN) A boat that had 21 occupants on board exploded on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, injuring a total of 13 people, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue received several emergency calls for a boat that had exploded on the New River in Fort Lauderdale this afternoon, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Golan.

There were a series of explosions, and authorities said they are unsure of the cause.

The 13 individuals harmed in boat fire received burns from first to third degree, according to police. Seven patients were transported to Broward Health, including one in stable and two in critical condition.

A patient in serious condition was expected to be transferred to another medical facility, while the last five individuals were transported with minor injuries, Golan said.

