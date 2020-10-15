(CNN) The Cameron Peak Fire, burning just west of Fort Collins, is now the largest wildfire in Colorado history, Gov. Jared Polis said in a tweet Wednesday night.

"Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area."

An American Red Cross spokesperson said in a statement volunteers were working to find shelter for evacuees, according to CNN affiliate KUSA

"The Red Cross is still sheltering individuals that were displaced by the fire before today and with the new evacuation orders we are working hard to make sure everyone who needs a roof over their head will have shelter tonight," the spokesperson said, according to the affiliate.