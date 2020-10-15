Today's your last chance to respond to the 2020 census. Here's how

(CNN) If you live in the US and haven't completed the 2020 census, time is running out.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the move on Tuesday when it ruled that Census officials could halt the count while a legal battle plays out in the lower courts.

The Census Bureau says more than 99.9% of housing units in the US have been accounted for already. But experts have warned an undercount could have serious and long-lasting consequences, especially for communities of color.