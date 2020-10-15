London (CNN) The pandemic has changed the way millions of people work -- and even spies aren't exempt.

Ken McCallum told journalists Wednesday that his agents have adjusted the way they work as a result of the coronavirus crisis, after crowds thinned in public spaces.

"You wouldn't expect me to get into detail, but common sense will tell you that covert surveillance is not straightforward on near-empty streets," McCallum said while addressing the impact of the events of 2020 on the intelligence agency.

"Our people are showing huge dedication and imagination in continuing to provide the essential service the country needs from us; while, like everyone else, bearing the strain on their families and wider lives," he said.

Read More