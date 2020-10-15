Queen Elizabeth has her first royal engagement in months -- but doesn't wear a mask

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first public engagement since Britain's coronavirus lockdown in March, stepping out on Thursday without a mask despite a resurgence of the virus.

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson Prince William on a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, southwest England. Neither were wearing face coverings, though they were adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The UK government recommends wearing a face covering in indoor places where "social distancing may be difficult and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down science park near Salisbury, southern England.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen decided not to wear a mask after consulting her own medics and scientists at the Porton Down military research facility, which is providing vital support to the United Kingdom's Covid-19 pandemic response.

"Specific advice on this visit has been sought from the medical household and relevant parties," a royal source added.