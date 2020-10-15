CNN 10 - October 16, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

October 16, 2020

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in most U.S. states, and health officials are warning Americans to be more vigilant in the cooler months. Speaking of cooler months, a La Niña has formed in the Pacific, and meteorologists say it could affect the weather for months to come. Meantime, a crowded space environment is about to get more populated, and a "squidbot" could help scientists explore the sea.

1. In what U.S. state did Hurricane Delta make landfall, bringing more flooding and damage to some of the areas hit by Hurricane Laura in August?

2. What communist nation recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of its Workers' Party, holding a large military parade while also acknowledging economic suffering?

3. In U.S. elections, 38 states and the District of Columbia currently allow what action, which has been completed by 9 million people this year?

