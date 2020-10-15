CNN 10 - October 16, 2020

Story highlights
October 16, 2020
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in most U.S. states, and health officials are warning Americans to be more vigilant in the cooler months. Speaking of cooler months, a La Niña has formed in the Pacific, and meteorologists say it could affect the weather for months to come. Meantime, a crowded space environment is about to get more populated, and a "squidbot" could help scientists explore the sea.
1. In what U.S. state did Hurricane Delta make landfall, bringing more flooding and damage to some of the areas hit by Hurricane Laura in August?
2. What communist nation recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of its Workers' Party, holding a large military parade while also acknowledging economic suffering?
3. In U.S. elections, 38 states and the District of Columbia currently allow what action, which has been completed by 9 million people this year?
4. A partial skeleton of what kind of animal recently set an auction record when it fetched $31.8 million?
5. Facebook announced this week that it would change its policy concerning content that denies what historic event?
6. In what U.S. state are agricultural officials trying to track down and destroy a nest of Asian giant hornets (also known as murder hornets)?
7. In what nation is the city of Lopburi grappling with a booming population of macaque monkeys?
8. In which chamber of the U.S. Congress are 35 voting seats up for election on November 3?
9. A new study suggests that methane gas is responsible for ice-capped mountaintops on what celestial object?
10. What is the two-word term for the current cooling of surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that can impact weather across the world?
