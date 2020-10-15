(CNN) —

In a year where time barely has any meaning, it should come as no surprise that the holidays are right around the corner. That happened fast! Anyway, it’s never too early to shop for presents, whether they’re for your parents, friends, significant other or even yourself.

Everyone deserves a little something for making it through 2020, so we’ve put together this list of presents to put a smile on anyone’s face. We combed the internet and went into our testing archives to find the best gifts for him, gifts for her and everyone else. And don’t worry, we won’t tell if you get a couple of gifts for yourself too. For more ideas, check out our roundups of 5-star Amazon gifts and top-rated Nordstrom gifts.

Best gifts for him

West Coast Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit (starting at $20; uncommongoods.com)

West Coast Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

This brewing kit has everything he’ll need to brew his own gallon of IPA. It features hops sourced from Washington’s Yakima Valley, and he can reuse this set again and again to brew beer with citrus, floral and spicy notes.

Baboon Go-Bag Small ($111.75, originally $149; baboontothemoon.com)

Baboon Go-Bag Small PHOTO: Baboon to the Moon

If the guy in your life has been locked up inside the house, it might be time for a weekend getaway (while being safe and socially distant, of course). If that’s the case, he’ll love this small duffel bag from Baboon to the Moon, which is waterproof and made with super-durable OM Stardust Ballistic shell material. Need more than a weekend? It also comes in a larger size for a more extended escape.

Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow ($39.99; amazon.com)

Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow PHOTO: Amazon

A versatile massage pillow is the gift he didn’t realize he needed. This one delivers a deep massage to soothe his aching muscles. It warms up as you use it, and is suitable for use on the neck, shoulders, back and even feet.

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($69.87; amazon.com)

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer PHOTO: Amazon

If his stay-at-home beard is getting out of hand, the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer will help him trim it down so he can start looking respectable in those Zoom meetings again. Winner of our roundup of best beard trimmers of 2020, this fully washable trimmer has memory settings to help him shave down exactly to his liking.

Men’s Wicked Good Moccasin ($79; llbean.com)

Men's Wicked Good Moccasin PHOTO: L.L.Bean

He’s probably spending a lot more time at home, so make sure his feet are warm and cozy this winter season with these amazingly comfortable moccasins from L.L.Bean. Made with sheepskin, shearling and a memory foam footbed, they feel so good he’ll never want to take them off.

Apple AirPods Pro ($194, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

If you still don’t have a pair of AirPods Pro, well, what are you waiting for? We named them the best true wireless earbuds of 2020 and for good reason too. They’re small, they produce top-notch sound and they have excellent noise cancellation second only to Bose’s brand-new QuietComfort Earbuds, according to our testing.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot ($22.58, originally $25; amazon.com)

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot PHOTO: Amazon

For the caffeine junkies in your life, having a pitcher of cold brew in the fridge is a must. There’s nothing like pouring a cup from this Hario Mizudashi cold brew pot for your afternoon coffee kick. It was our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker of 2020 and we loved it for its sleek design and, of course, killer cold brew.

Cool Stones Whiskey Gift Box Set ($29.99; amazon.com)

Cool Stones Whiskey Gift Box Set PHOTO: Amazon

True whiskey drinkers know that a traditional ice cube won’t suffice, since it’ll eventually water down the drink. So this whiskey stone set can be a game changer for the ultimate glass. Packaged in a wooden box, it contains eight granite whiskey stones, two glasses, tongs and even two coasters.

Apple Watch Series 6 (starting at $479; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 6 PHOTO: Amazon

Apple’s new smartwatch made a splash in September, when new colors, loops and blood oxygen monitoring capabilities were unveiled. We tested it out and are happy to report it’s our pick for the best smartwatch of 2020. We’re sure it’s going to be a hot gift this year, so get yours early.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer ($56.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer

If he’s picked up cooking as a new hobby, this digital meat thermometer can help him cook his next meal to the perfect temperature, whether it’s a medium-rare rib-eye or a giant turkey that’s been in the oven all day.

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Sneaker ($100; nordstrom.com)

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker PHOTO: Nordstrom

We all know a true sneakerhead can never have too many shoes. This high-top Nike sneaker gives serious vintage basketball vibes that he’ll be excited to throw on each time.

Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Jacket (starting at $119.99; carhartt.com)

Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Jacket PHOTO: Carhartt

For the rough and tough, he needs a durable jacket he can rely on. Luckily, Carhartt makes some of the sturdiest clothing on the market, and its Sherpa-lined jacket is no exception. Made with the brand’s famous cotton duck material, it’s ready for the coldest and windiest of days.

On-the-Go Gift Set with Toiletry Bag ($45; harrys.com)

On-the-Go Gift Set with Toiletry Bag PHOTO: Harry's

If your guy is looking to test out some new skin care, this set from Harry’s features not only a travel size body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo conditioner, shave gel and face wash, but a toiletry bag and even a well-respected Harry’s razor.

Cable Guys Spider-Man Device Holder ($24.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

Cable Guys Spider-Man Device Holder PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Why just get a regular phone mount, when you could get one that looks like Spider-Man himself is using his superhero strength to hoist up your phone or game controller?

Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Digital Timer Display ($249; crateandbarrel.com)

Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Digital Timer Display PHOTO: Crate & Barrel

If he loves his morning coffee, upgrade his setup with this conical burr grinder from Baratza. Our winner for the best coffee grinder, it has 40 grind settings and a digital timer display and gave us precise and consistent grinds time and time again.

Best gifts for her

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand ($9.99; amazon.com)

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand

Some Apple watches have a price point of around $430, yet at the end of the day, they’re often flung on the dresser, void of a decent home until they’re worn again. For under $10, this adorable Apple watch stand is the gift that will have her thanking you for keeping her tech gadgets protected and organized in her bedroom.

CRZ Yoga Women’s Naked Feeling High-Waist Yoga Pants (starting at $24; amazon.com)

CRZ Yoga Women's Naked Feeling High-Waist Yoga Pants PHOTO: Amazon

If she needs a refresh to her work-from-home outfit, or just a pair of cozy leggings to lounge around in, this pair from CRZ Yoga is the gift for her. They’re similar to Lululemon’s cult-favorite Align leggings, but for just $24 you can give her the buttery soft feel without draining your wallet.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack ($9.99; amazon.com)

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Everyone appreciates the gift of self-care, and these affordable satin pillowcases will be a welcome addition to her sleep routine. Ideal for keeping hair tangle-free and skin devoid of pillowcase-induced creases overnight, these are available in 25 colors to match any bedding situation.

Esarora Ice Roller (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

Though it may look simple at first glance, never underestimate the usefulness of this ice roller. You can use it to soothe face puffiness, migraines, body aches and even hangovers (but you didn’t hear that from us), making it the perfect multipurpose beauty gift.

Away Carry-On ($225; away.com)

Away Carry-On PHOTO: Away

Our pick for the best carry-on suitcase of 2020, the Away Carry-On features a durable shell, fantastic internal compression and Instagram-worthy style. With smart charging capabilities and a lifetime warranty, this will be her go-to bag for adventures (once it’s safe to go) for years to come.

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light ($25.99; amazon.com)

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light PHOTO: Amazon

She’ll be well lit on Zoom and in selfies in no time with this ring light, which topped our list of the best ring lights of 2020.

Apple iPad 8th Generation (starting at $299, originally $329; amazon.com)

Apple iPad 8th-Generation PHOTO: Amazon

Apple also released its newest iteration of the always-great iPad, bringing faster processing times and a smooth user interface with iPadOS. We tested it and thought the balance of price and performance was so excellent we named it the best tablet of 2020.

Theragun Mini (RED) ($199; therabody.com)

Theragun Mini (RED) PHOTO: Therabody

While a personal massage therapist would be a wonderful gift, this portable massager is a more practical solution to alleviate muscle tension. We tried the line of Theragun products, and the mini stood out to us as an accessible and effective way to massage out any soreness. Plus, if she’s working in front of a desk all day, she’ll surely appreciate this pocket-size problem solver.

Lex Pott Twist Duo Standing Taper Candle ($40; urbanoutfitters.com and uncommongoods.com)

Lex Pott Twist Duo Standing Taper Candle PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Underscored editors are obsessed with this twisty standing candle that’s all over Instagram. By Dutch designer Lex Pott, it functions as both a beautiful centerpiece and an impressive candle (that really may be too pretty to burn). It’s available in this adorable candy cane pattern and bright colors like lime green and pink.

GlobeIn 3-Month Gift Subscription ($114; globein.com)

GlobeIn 3-Month Gift Subscription PHOTO: GlobeIn

If you’re shopping for a lady who seems to have everything, a gift subscription to GlobeIn is the pick for you. Every month she’ll get a box filled with handcrafted, artisanal goods from around the world. Everything from beautifully woven baskets and hand-blown glasses to tea kits and pottery is up for grabs in GlobeIn’s wonderful variety of products.

The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater ($75; naadam.co)

The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater PHOTO: Naadam

Every woman needs a solid cashmere sweater in her closet. Normally, these fancy sweaters can cost a pretty penny, but Naadam sells a high-quality cashmere sweater for only $75. It’s a versatile, stylish and comfy closet staple that’s made from sustainable and responsibly sourced materials.

Bearaby Cotton Napper (starting at $249; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Cotton Napper

Here’s the thing: Anyone might be hesitant to drop big bucks for an impossibly cozy luxury blanket for themselves, but anyone would also be thrilled to receive this as a gift. Available in a variety of colors, this weighted, chunky-braided blanket provides the coziest cocoonlike feel, void of artificial colors and synthetic beads. She’ll be thanking you all winter long.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

If you’re looking to splurge on a special woman in your life, this Dyson hair dryer, engineered for all different hair types, is a worthy investment. It’s been known to drastically reduce hair-drying time without using extreme heat, and its cool, space-agey design is a nice bonus to boot. We tested it ourselves, and were truly blown away by how easily we were able to get a salon-quality blowout right at home.

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper (starting at $119.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper PHOTO: Nordstrom

For us, 2020 has been the year of the slipper, because frankly, we haven’t stopped wearing them. For a slipper you can wear to take out the trash or a quick errand, it doesn’t get much more comfortable than this one.

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag, 3-Pack ($36; amazon.com)

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag PHOTO: Amazon

It’s 2020, and if your loved one hasn’t gotten on the reusable shopping bag train, now’s the time to get her started. For some people, spending money on a nylon bag may be low on the priority list, which makes this a great eco-friendly gift idea.

Urban Outfitters Glass and Bamboo Water Bottle ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Glass and Bamboo Water Bottle PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Staying hydrated is always important, and whether the woman in your life is hitting at-home workouts harder than ever or just needs a bottle to live on the desk at her home office, this is a perfect choice. Reviewers rate it 4.8-stars because it’s a seriously beautiful water bottle. Covered in a minimal floral print, it’s not only sustainable but will accentuate her home decor too.

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector ($189.99; amazon.com)

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector PHOTO: Amazon

If she’s been wanting to seriously upgrade her quarantine movie nights but isn’t ready to invest in a clunky projector, why not try one that literally fits in her pocket? This projector features a rechargeable battery (so you really can take it anywhere) and hooks up to your computer, game console or even cable box.

Baggu 3-Pack Cactus Organic Cotton Adult Face Masks ($32; nordstrom.com or baggu.com)

Baggu 3-Pack Cactus Organic Cotton Adult Face Masks PHOTO: Baggu

It may be time for a bit of a mask makeover after more than six months of wearing, washing and reusing the same ones. We adore these colorful ones from Baggu, which feature adjustable elastic ear loops, metal nose clips and built-in filter pockets. There’s lots of other cool color options too.

Birthdate Candle ($38; birthdate.co)

Birthdate Candle PHOTO: Birthdate Candles

Gift this special candle to the one who is astrology-obsessed. Just plug in her birth month and date, then you get a beautiful, custom all-natural candle inspired by the stars.

Best gifts for the foodie or home cook

Hundred Hearts Personalized Apron ($21.24, originally $24.99; etsy.com)

Hundred Hearts Personalized Apron PHOTO: Etsy

A personalized apron is a thoughtful gift for the person who feels most at home in the kitchen. This apron comes with pockets, a ruffle design and customizable printed lettering that’ll help your foodie feel that much more excited to make their holiday meals.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($39.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Eating breakfast in the morning while scrolling through the first few emails of the day is a new luxury for many people who are working from home. If they love to start off their day with a hearty and healthy breakfast sandwich (or two), this maker from Hamilton Beach is the ultimate kitchen gadget to kick-start their mornings.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths PHOTO: Amazon

Be warned — if you buy these Swedish Dishcloths for the chef in your life, they may never buy a roll of paper towels again. A more sustainable option than traditional paper towels, these reusable cloths can be washed and are truly great for cleaning anything and everything. Trust us, we still can’t stop using them.

Personalized Family Recipe Board ($100; uncommongoods.com)

Personalized Family Recipe Board PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

If they’re cherishing family recipes, this is the ultimate thoughtful gift. Just submit a scanned image of the recipe, and it’s printed on this board in their own (or their loved one’s) handwriting. They can then use the board as kitchen decor or pass it down to generations to come.

Chef’n Kale, Chard, Collard Greens and Herb Stripper ($7.99; amazon.com)

Chef'n Kale, Chard, Collard Greens and Herb Stripper PHOTO: Amazon

The perfect stocking stuffer, this little gadget works wonders on kale, chard, herbs and other leafy greens your cook needs to separate from their stems. If you need some more stocking stuffer ideas, check out our staff’s favorite Amazon products under $15.

Rastelli’s USDA Prime Black Angus Boneless Rib-eye Steak ($30 per steak; rastellis.com)

USDA Prime Black Angus Boneless Ribeye PHOTO: Rastelli's

If you just can’t think of a good gift, a safe bet for the carnivore on your list is a big slab of meat. This USDA Prime rib-eye steak from Rastelli’s will make a mouthwateringly luxurious steak dinner. If beef isn’t their thing, try Rastelli’s Faroe Island Salmon Filets, our favorite item when we tested Rastelli’s ourselves.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com or truff.com)

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce PHOTO: Amazon

For the person who likes to turn up the heat, this gourmet hot sauce comes highly recommended from experts and editors alike. Packed with chili peppers, black truffle oil, agave nectar and more, this complex sauce is not only spicy, but its unique and delicious flavor will have them reaching for it again and again.

Isiler Pasta Machine ($39.95, originally $44.95; amazon.com)

Isiler Pasta Machine PHOTO: Amazon

This gadget is a pasta lovers dream. With a smooth roller and regulating knob featuring nine settings, your giftee can choose the right thickness and width of their pasta. It’s perfect for making spaghetti, fettuccini, lasagna and even dumpling skins, so they can make their favorite cacio e pepe right at home.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan PHOTO: Our Place

If there’s someone in your life who’s just starting out on their cooking journey and needs a versatile pan that can do a bunch of different jobs, the Always Pan from Our Place has got to make it into their cabinet. We tested it ourselves and think it’s a nifty pan, perfect for those trying to save space or do as few dishes as possible.

Wishacc Bamboo Book Stand (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Wishacc Bamboo Book Stand PHOTO: Amazon

For the cook who seemingly has all their favorite kitchen gadgets, a quality cookbook stand can end up being truly useful. This comes in three different sizes, allowing them to easily prop up their favorite cookbook or tablet. It even has page holders so that nothing closes.

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set ($119.99; amazon.com)

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set PHOTO: Amazon

Every serious cook needs a top-notch knife set, and if the chef in your life is still chopping with hand-me-downs, this set from Chicago Cutlery has everything they’ll ever need. Our pick for the best kitchen knife set of 2020, these sliced and diced with the best of the best at a fraction of the price.

Unique gift ideas

Tushy Classic Bidet ($89, originally $109; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Classic Bidet PHOTO: Tushy

We know it sounds weird, but hear us out: Bidets might just be the best gift idea this holiday season. Remember that ridiculous toilet paper shortage? No one wants to go through that again! Plus, Tushy’s bidets are remarkably easy to install, simple to use and literally changed the way we go to the bathroom for good.

Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Gift Subscription ($50, originally $60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Gift Subscription PHOTO: Atlas Coffee Club

If you have a frustrated traveler on your hands, Atlas Coffee Club might just satisfy their wanderlust until it’s safe to get on a plane again. Every month Atlas delivers coffees from all around the world right to their doorstep. With vastly differing flavors and interesting postcards that detail the history of the coffee from each country, this just might provide your giftee with their fill of adventure in their morning cup of joe.

Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Chair ($175.39; amazon.com)

Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Chair PHOTO: Amazon

Many people are working from home these days, which makes a good office chair an absolute necessity. Spare your giftee from any more back pain with this incredibly comfortable and well-priced chair from Alera. It was our budget pick among the best office chairs of 2020, but if you really want to splurge, look into our top pick, the Steelcase Series 1. It comes in at $415 but is worth every penny.

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap PHOTO: Grafomap

Sometimes someone is so close to you that getting them a standard gift doesn’t feel heartfelt or meaningful enough. In that case, going with a personalized or custom present is a surefire way to show you really put your heart into it. Grafomap is a service that will make a custom map of anywhere in the world, whether it’s the city where you met your significant other, the town they were born in, or any other place they hold dear.

Small Packages Fun in Quarantine Box (starting at $35; smallpackages.co)

Small Packages Fun in Quarantine Box PHOTO: Small Packages

For someone who’s hard to shop for, we recommend taking a shotgun approach and buying a lot of little things so you’re more likely to hit the mark. Small Packages is a service that can help you out by sending themed boxes of cute goodies. Plus, you can accompany your gift with a handwritten note to add a personal touch.

Storyworth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Storyworth PHOTO: Storyworth

For the storyteller in your life, Storyworth is a service that will send your giftee questions and prompts every week via email for a whole year. The questions will urge the recipient to tell sentimental stories that give a window into their life. After the year is up, Storyworth compiles all those stories into a beautifully bound book, permanently recording all of their best anecdotes and memories.