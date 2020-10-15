(CNN) —

Apple’s AirPods Pro are at the top of the true wireless pyramid; in fact, they’re our pick for best true wireless earbuds. Though the MSRP for these true wireless earbuds is $249.99, their price fluctuates often. Now, the AirPods Pro are $199.98 at Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

AirPods Pro ($199.99; amazon.com)

These earbuds check all the important boxes: comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. Via a recent update alongside iOS 14, Apple has added Spatial Audio, which essentially gives you a surround sound experience in your ear.

With these buds, you’ll also be getting Adaptive EQ, which mixes your music in real time for the best experience possible. Meanwhile, microphones on the left and right AirPods Pro buds actually measure the audio in your ear.

And if you’re thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max anytime soon, rest easy knowing that these earbuds will work perfectly with any of those phones. Same goes for older iPhone models, as fast pairing is backward compatible.

So act fast and score this discount on the best true wireless earbuds before they sell out.