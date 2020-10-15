Attack on oil company convoy kills 14 in Pakistan

(CNN) An attack targeting a military escort on Thursday has left at least 14 dead in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, officials said.

The security detail was accompanying a convoy of the state-run Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited ( OGDCL ) on a coastal highway traveling from the port town of Gwadar to the southern city of Karachi.

Seven soldiers and seven private security guards were killed in the attack, which was carried out by "a large number of terrorists," the military said in a statement.

The surrounding area has been sealed off and a search is underway for the assailants.

An umbrella organization of Baloch militant groups, Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), has claimed responsibility for the attack. CNN cannot confirm the claim.

