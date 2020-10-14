Arizona family lost their business -- and eight family members -- to Covid-19

(CNN) The Aguirre family was living the American dream. Then came the coronavirus nightmare.

Over a course of 10 years, the Arizona family built up its business. They went from selling tamales from the back of a minivan to running a popular food truck and a successful catering business in Phoenix -- Tamales y Tacos Puebla -- with a long list of corporate and wedding clients.

The trouble began when Arizona -- like other states -- began putting restrictions on businesses and asking people to stay home in an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Almost overnight, Ricardo Aguirre said, business dried up in March.

Then, despite all precautions against the virus, a family member got sick. Then another and another and another. Now, seven months after the shutdown, seven people in Ricardo Aguirre's extended family and his father, Jesús, 67, have died of Covid-19 complications.

"I don't want to cry, because I know God has something better for me," said an emotional Aguirre, 42, while standing in a trailer containing everything that's left of his business.