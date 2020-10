Mother of 7-year-old with autism files lawsuit after resource officer handcuffed her son at school

(CNN) The mother of a North Carolina boy with autism has filed a lawsuit after a school resource officer handcuffed and held her 7-year-old son on the ground during a 2018 incident at an alternative school in Statesville.

The city of Statesville has since released body camera video depicting then-Statesville Police Officer Michael Fattaleh, who served as a school resource officer at the Pressly Alternative School, responding to an event involving the student. The body camera footage was obtained by CNN affiliate WSOC through a court petition.

The boy was enrolled in a day treatment program located at Pressly Alternative School, which is affiliated with a non-profit behavioral and mental health provider, due to his special needs, according to the lawsuit.

"Officers assigned to Pressly were aware that children at the day treatment program had special needs, and suffered from an array of developmental, mental health and behavioral issues, including autism," the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, on September 11, 2018, the boy became "agitated and verbalized being stressed out," and was subsequently brought to the school's "quiet room" by his teacher to minimize stimulation and allow him to calm down in a safe environment.

