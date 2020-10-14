El Paso man arrested and charged with felony for giving fraudulent Covid-19 treatments

(CNN) An El Paso man was arrested last week and charged with practicing medicine without a medical license for selling and administering fraudulent Covid-19 treatments, according to the Texas Department of Public Service.

Hugo Chico, 39, was arrested on October 5 by the DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) during an undercover operation, Texas DPS confirmed in an email to CNN.

Investigators, who were tipped off in July through an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, found that he was giving medical treatments to try and prevent the virus and was charging patients hundreds of dollars, according to the DPS.

Chico was charged with a 3rd degree felony of practicing without a medical license and booked into El Paso County Jail. Records show he bonded out on October 6.

CNN has been unable to confirm if Chico has an attorney.

