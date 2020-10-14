Long Island venue fined for 'super-spreader' Sweet 16 party linked to nearly 40 cases

(CNN) A Sweet 16 turned sour when 29 guests took home the coronavirus as a party favor -- a costly gift for the Long Island venue hit with $12,000 in Covid-19 violation fines.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services levied the fines after extensive contact tracing connected a cluster of cases to a September 25 Sweet 16 party at the Miller Place Inn, according to a Suffolk County Health Department press release.

The 81-person guest list, 49 students and 32 adults, violated New York state's executive orders limiting nonessential gatherings to 50 people or less than 50% capacity.

Of the 37 positive cases health officials identified from the party, 29 were party guests, seven were household members and one a close contact of someone who attended the party.

As of Tuesday, health officials identified 334 contacts, 151 who were non-school affiliated and 183 who were school affiliated. A total of 270 people connected to the event are under quarantine, according to the health department.

Read More