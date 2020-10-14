Lancaster police officer was justified in shooting knife-wielding man and will not face charges, DA says

(CNN) The police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, last month was justified in opening fire and will not face criminal charges, Lancaster District Attorney Heather Adams said on Wednesday.

The investigation dates to September 13 when an officer shot Ricardo Munoz, 27, after a report of a domestic disturbance. The shooting was declared a homicide and sparked protests a day later in which eight people were arrested.

In a press conference Wednesday, Adams said the officer was being chased by Munoz, who was armed with a knife. The officer "ran for his life," she said, before turning and firing at him.

"There was no time or opportunity for de-escalation," she said.

The Lancaster District Attorney played body camera footage that prosecutors said showed Ricardo Munoz wielding a knife before the fatal shooting.

The incident began when a woman who identified herself as Munoz's sister called police at 4:13 p.m. and said he was becoming aggressive with his mother and attempting to break into her house, Adams said. The woman tells the dispatcher that her mother "needs help with you bringing him (Munoz) to the hospital or something."

Read More