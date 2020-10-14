(CNN) An unidentified man was seen flying in a jetpack near the Los Angeles International Airport ... again.

The man was spotted by a flight crew around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CNN.

"A China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet, about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport," the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said it alerted local law enforcement agencies and are investigating the report.

Similar sightings of a man in a jetpack near LAX were reported to the FAA in September.

