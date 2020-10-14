A virtual town hall hosted by Connecticut's first Black congresswoman was interrupted by racist trolls

(CNN) Connecticut's first Black congresswoman said her virtual town hall this week was disrupted by Zoombombers, who posted messages in the chat such as "SHUT UP N****R, GO PICK YOUR COTTON" and "TRUMP 2020."

Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat up for reelection this November, said the incident happened on Monday during a virtual "listening session" with Newtown residents.

Hayes' team then muted the person and removed them from the meeting. But Hayes said it happened again, from a different participant, with the N-word on a loop set to music.

"This is repeated by two more people, clearly a coordinated effort," Hayes wrote in her essay. "Six minutes of vile, disgusting, dare I say deplorable, hate- and I am on full display as I process, in real time, what is happening."

