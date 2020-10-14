Organizers of packed Chainsmokers summer concert fined $20,000 by New York State

(CNN) The organizers of a summer concert featuring The Chainsmokers initially came under fire for welcoming a crowd that was too tightly packed amid restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now, New York State wants them to pay up.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the state had fined In the Know Experiences, the concert promoter involved in the July show in Southampton Town, $20,000 for holding what the state described as a "non-essential gathering" as well as an overall failure to require attendees wear masks.

Video of the "Safe & Sound" benefit concert on July 25 revealed large crowds, prompting Cuomo at the time to share his distress on social media.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled.



The Department of Health will conduct an investigation.



We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled," Cuomo tweeted on July 27th, saying also, "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

Cuomo announced the fine on Wednesday during a phone call with reporters. New York State has also sanctioned Southampton, meaning the town will not be allowed to approve permits for group gatherings without first earning approval from the state.