BYU-Idaho warns students against intentionally contracting Covid-19 to sell their plasma

(CNN) Officials at Brigham Young University-Idaho are warning students against intentionally contracting Covid-19 in order to sell plasma that contains antibodies.

The university in Rexburg said Monday it was "deeply troubled by accounts of individuals who have intentionally exposed themselves" to the disease in order to make some money.

"Students who are determined to have intentionally exposed themselves or others to the virus will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed," the statement said.

The university is looking for students who might have been involved. But the statement did not indicate whether any did come down with the disease.

Read More