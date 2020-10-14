Sports world pays tribute to Australian star Jacinda Barclay following her death aged 29

(CNN) Tributes have been paid to Jacinda Barclay, a multi-sport Australian athlete who has died aged 29.

Barclay played Australian rules in the AFLW for the Greater Western Sydney Giants and had a sporting background in baseball and American football.

She made 23 appearances for the Giants over four seasons, represented Australia as a pitcher in the Women's Baseball World Cup five times, and also played as a quarterback for the Chicago Bliss in the Legends Football League in the United States, winning a championship in her debut season.

In a statement released by the AFLW, Barclay's family said: "She was a shining comet that soared through this world casting her radiant light of love on all she met.

"Though that comet has now shattered into a million pieces, the memory of it will remain a beacon for all women in high profile sports to strive to excel, to dare to be great while staying humble and proud."

Read More