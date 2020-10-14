Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) University of Alabama's head football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19, the university said on Wednesday.

Greg Byrne, the school's director of athletics, also tested positive, the school said.

"Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from Dr. Jimmy Robinson, the team's physician, and Jeff Allen, the team's director of sports medicine, said. "Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information."

The news comes just three days out from the Crimson Tide's critical conference showdown with visiting Georgia, slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home," Saban said in a statement, adding "At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID."

